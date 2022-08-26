Dr. Leventhal accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seth Leventhal, PHD
Overview
Dr. Seth Leventhal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Locations
ClareMedica of Palm Beach Gardens3345 Burns Rd Ste 302, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 622-4047Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Anthem
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr Leventhal 10/10/2012 with a mountain to climb. The cards were stacked against me and I was hyper sensitive to everything. So first thing I noticed about Dr Leventhal is that amazingly he was blessed with features very suitable to his roll. I could handle his inflection his facial expressions and general look of collegiate sensitivity and awareness. I pressed him a few times to see what he would do or say and when realizing he could keep a neutral reaction I allowed myself to implode because I knew he could pick me back up. It needed to happen. It was going to happen. He nailed it. And I truly did give him tons of hoops to jump through and craziness to endure. Nothing like trying decipher the code when you’re patient has been gaslighted her whole life and therefore sought every core science or logic to see for herself but had turned on herself and could not trust or believe anyone who could walk her back over that bridge. I know what he did. And he did it well. God bless
About Dr. Seth Leventhal, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164551842
Frequently Asked Questions
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Leventhal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leventhal.
