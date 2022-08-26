See All Clinical Psychologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Seth Leventhal, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (27)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Seth Leventhal, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. 

Dr. Leventhal works at ClareMedica of Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    ClareMedica of Palm Beach Gardens
    3345 Burns Rd Ste 302, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    • Anthem
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 27 ratings
    Aug 26, 2022
    I met Dr Leventhal 10/10/2012 with a mountain to climb. The cards were stacked against me and I was hyper sensitive to everything. So first thing I noticed about Dr Leventhal is that amazingly he was blessed with features very suitable to his roll. I could handle his inflection his facial expressions and general look of collegiate sensitivity and awareness. I pressed him a few times to see what he would do or say and when realizing he could keep a neutral reaction I allowed myself to implode because I knew he could pick me back up. It needed to happen. It was going to happen. He nailed it. And I truly did give him tons of hoops to jump through and craziness to endure. Nothing like trying decipher the code when you’re patient has been gaslighted her whole life and therefore sought every core science or logic to see for herself but had turned on herself and could not trust or believe anyone who could walk her back over that bridge. I know what he did. And he did it well. God bless
    — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Seth Leventhal, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164551842
