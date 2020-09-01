See All Nurse Practitioners in Johnson City, TN
Seth McLaughlin, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Seth McLaughlin, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Johnson City, TN. They completed their residency with Wellmont Holston Valley Med Ctr

Seth McLaughlin works at Ageless Integrative Medicine and Laser Skin Care in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ageless Integrative Medicine and Laser Skin Care
    303 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 110, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 952-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Sep 01, 2020
Seth is amazing. He really listens to me when I tell him what I'm feeling, and he has never failed to be on the nose with his assessments of what's going on with me. Thank goodness for this resource!
Katie Hoffman — Sep 01, 2020
About Seth McLaughlin, MSN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English, American Sign Language
  • 1013073592
Education & Certifications

  • Wellmont Holston Valley Med Ctr
  • Lincoln Memorial University / Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (Lmu-Dcom)
Frequently Asked Questions

Seth McLaughlin, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Seth McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Seth McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Seth McLaughlin works at Ageless Integrative Medicine and Laser Skin Care in Johnson City, TN. View the full address on Seth McLaughlin’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Seth McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seth McLaughlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Seth McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Seth McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.