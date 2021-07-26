See All Family Doctors in Park Rapids, MN
Seth Roiko, APRN

Family Medicine
3.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Seth Roiko, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. 

Seth Roiko works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN with other offices in Menahga, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic
    705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Menahga Clinic
    212 Aspen Ave NE, Menahga, MN 56464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2021
    He takes the time to listen in addition to treating you well. Listening to me he noted my issue was not spinal related, it was SEVERE carpel tunnel. First time in 3 years my arm hasn’t hurt. He’s top notch.
    Jim Golden — Jul 26, 2021
    About Seth Roiko, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457735128
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Seth Roiko, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Seth Roiko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Seth Roiko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Seth Roiko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Seth Roiko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seth Roiko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Seth Roiko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Seth Roiko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

