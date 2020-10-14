See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, LA
Seth Woodruff, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Seth Woodruff, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Seth Woodruff works at Acadiana Medical Psychological Services, LLC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Seth Woodruff's Office Locations

    Acadiana Medical Psychological Services LLC
    93 Magnate Dr, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 889-5830
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Insomnia
Mood Disorders
Personality Disorders
Schizophrenia
    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Oct 14, 2020
    Seth is a terrific guy!! He has been seeing my mom, whom I bring to see him, for a long time. I am very pleased that their office is now taking my insurance, and I have therefore changed primary care physician to Seth. He is smart, kind, and takes his time with his patients. I couldn't be in better hands.
    Mike L — Oct 14, 2020
    About Seth Woodruff, PMHNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1760794408
    • Northwestern State University School of Nursing - Masters in Nursing
    Seth Woodruff, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Seth Woodruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Seth Woodruff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Seth Woodruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Seth Woodruff works at Acadiana Medical Psychological Services, LLC in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Seth Woodruff’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Seth Woodruff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Seth Woodruff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Seth Woodruff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Seth Woodruff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

