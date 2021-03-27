Dr. Aksu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seval Aksu, PHD
Overview
Dr. Seval Aksu, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mountain View, CA.
Dr. Aksu works at
Locations
Debra Melmon1059 El Monte Ave Ste B, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (408) 705-3973
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I’ve been seeing Dr Aksu regularly for a couple of years. She has tremendously helped me and my family in relationship/family matters and difficult work situations. In my first visit, I was surprised with all she had already figured out about me by the end of the session from what I had told her. She is always very caring, listening very well, smart, and sees things easily about different situations that I usually miss myself. I’m also very impressed on how she can have an objective perspective on every topic and help me think and re-shape my mindset. With 2020 being a particularly difficult year for everyone worldwide, I’m very glad I had started meeting her before then. I couldn’t survive 2020 without her caring help.
About Dr. Seval Aksu, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Turkish
- 1477898377
