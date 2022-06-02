See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Shabana Mohammed, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Shabana Mohammed, FNP

Shabana Mohammed, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shabana Mohammed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3016 Communications Pkwy # S100, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 964-7373

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Jun 02, 2022
My son has a chronic autoimmune brain disease and we have been to a ton of doctors, even to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. By far the most caring, passionate, and DETERMINED medical professional we’ve seen. She never stops researching and learning to help people get to the root of their problems, and that is just so very rare. Highly, highly recommend.
About Shabana Mohammed, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588133086
Frequently Asked Questions

Shabana Mohammed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Shabana Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Shabana Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shabana Mohammed.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shabana Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shabana Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

