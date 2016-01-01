See All Physicians Assistants in Dickinson, ND
Shad Brophy, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shad Brophy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dickinson, ND. 

Shad Brophy works at St Joseph's Hospital and Health Center in Dickinson, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson
    227 16th St W Ste 100, Dickinson, ND 58601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Shad Brophy, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1215290416
    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson

    Primary Care
