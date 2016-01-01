See All Podiatric Surgeons in Kingwood, TX
Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Kingwood, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM

Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.

Dr. Prasla works at Ankle & Foot Centers of America in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Prasla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle & Foot Centers of America
    1414 Green Oak Terrace Ct Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 358-9889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Fracture Repair
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Fracture Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Charcot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Arthoscopy Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prasla?

    Photo: Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prasla to family and friends

    Dr. Prasla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prasla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM.

    About Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558892661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Bay Area
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prasla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prasla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prasla works at Ankle & Foot Centers of America in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Dr. Prasla’s profile.

    Dr. Prasla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prasla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prasla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prasla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.