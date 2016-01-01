Overview of Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM

Dr. Shafiq Prasla, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.



Dr. Prasla works at Ankle & Foot Centers of America in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.