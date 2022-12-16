Dr. Shahan Manguikian, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manguikian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahan Manguikian, OD
Overview of Dr. Shahan Manguikian, OD
Dr. Shahan Manguikian, OD is an Optometrist in Melbourne, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manguikian's Office Locations
- 1 8061 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 104A, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-6609
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience, he is very caring and thorough!
About Dr. Shahan Manguikian, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1568410702
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manguikian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manguikian accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manguikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Manguikian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manguikian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manguikian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manguikian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.