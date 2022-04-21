See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Shahenaz Jivani

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Shahenaz Jivani

Shahenaz Jivani is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Shahenaz Jivani works at Tri-County Psychiatric Assocs in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shahenaz Jivani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hope Centers of Central Florida LLC
    101 E Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 246-6620

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Shahenaz Jivani

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316411366
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shahenaz Jivani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Shahenaz Jivani works at Tri-County Psychiatric Assocs in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Shahenaz Jivani’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Shahenaz Jivani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shahenaz Jivani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shahenaz Jivani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shahenaz Jivani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

