Shahnaz Otanian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shahnaz Otanian, PA-C
Overview
Shahnaz Otanian, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Monterey, CA.
Shahnaz Otanian works at
Locations
Terry L. Franklin M.d.2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste B110, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 647-3190
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best Assistant Physician I have ever met. She genuinely cares about her patients’ health and well-being. Emphatic, knowledgeable and professional.
About Shahnaz Otanian, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235211459
Frequently Asked Questions
Shahnaz Otanian accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shahnaz Otanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Shahnaz Otanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shahnaz Otanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shahnaz Otanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shahnaz Otanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.