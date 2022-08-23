See All Chiropractors in Anderson, IN
Shahnaz Sabeti, CH

Chiropractic
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Shahnaz Sabeti, CH is a Chiropractor in Anderson, IN. 

Shahnaz Sabeti works at American Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic, LLC in Anderson, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    American Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic, LLC
    3003 Broadway St, Anderson, IN 46012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 622-0600
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Aug 23, 2022
    I had been advised to have surgery on a trigger thumb. I would have had to take time off plus meet a high deductible. Dr Sebati treated it with laser and acupuncture once or twice per week for 6 weeks. That was a year ago and I have had zero problems. I appreciate that she does most of the work herself to keep prices affordable. She answers calls, keeps up with booking, is vigilant about patient privacy and hygiene. We are fortunate to have her in the community network.
    Alana Wampler — Aug 23, 2022
    About Shahnaz Sabeti, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619942653
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shahnaz Sabeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shahnaz Sabeti works at American Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic, LLC in Anderson, IN. View the full address on Shahnaz Sabeti’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Shahnaz Sabeti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shahnaz Sabeti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shahnaz Sabeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shahnaz Sabeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

