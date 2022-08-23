Shahnaz Sabeti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shahnaz Sabeti, CH
Overview
Shahnaz Sabeti, CH is a Chiropractor in Anderson, IN.
Shahnaz Sabeti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
American Chiropractic & Wellness Clinic, LLC3003 Broadway St, Anderson, IN 46012 Directions (765) 622-0600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shahnaz Sabeti?
I had been advised to have surgery on a trigger thumb. I would have had to take time off plus meet a high deductible. Dr Sebati treated it with laser and acupuncture once or twice per week for 6 weeks. That was a year ago and I have had zero problems. I appreciate that she does most of the work herself to keep prices affordable. She answers calls, keeps up with booking, is vigilant about patient privacy and hygiene. We are fortunate to have her in the community network.
About Shahnaz Sabeti, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1619942653
Frequently Asked Questions
Shahnaz Sabeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shahnaz Sabeti works at
6 patients have reviewed Shahnaz Sabeti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shahnaz Sabeti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shahnaz Sabeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shahnaz Sabeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.