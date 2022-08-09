See All Nurse Practitioners in Amarillo, TX
Shaina Neely, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Shaina Neely, FNP-BC

Shaina Neely, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX. 

Shaina Neely works at Carrie E. Jones, LPC in Amarillo, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shaina Neely's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carrie E. Jones, LPC (inside bldg. Dr. Natividad)
    1731 Hagy Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 352-2742
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Shaina Neely, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639506660
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shaina Neely has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shaina Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shaina Neely works at Carrie E. Jones, LPC in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Shaina Neely’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Shaina Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaina Neely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaina Neely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaina Neely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

