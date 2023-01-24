Shaina Strozier, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shaina Strozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shaina Strozier, PA
Shaina Strozier, PA is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Coral Gables, FL.
Shaina Strozier works at
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4960
UHealth Tower West1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-5554
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I took my mom to see Ms. Shaina. So lucky to have had her treat her. Shaina, aside from being very thorough and knowledgeable, is a special person. She is a true professional, listens and answers all questions, and is genuinely kind and caring. We absolutely love her.
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
Shaina Strozier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shaina Strozier accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shaina Strozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Shaina Strozier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaina Strozier.
