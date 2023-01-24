See All Physicians Assistants in Coral Gables, FL
Shaina Strozier, PA

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shaina Strozier, PA is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Coral Gables, FL. 

Shaina Strozier works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Lennar Foundation Medical Center
    5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 689-5555
  2. 2
    UHealth at Kendall
    8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-4960
  3. 3
    UHealth Tower West
    1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-5554
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jan 24, 2023
    I took my mom to see Ms. Shaina. So lucky to have had her treat her. Shaina, aside from being very thorough and knowledgeable, is a special person. She is a true professional, listens and answers all questions, and is genuinely kind and caring. We absolutely love her.
    — Jan 24, 2023
    About Shaina Strozier, PA

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669861480
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shaina Strozier, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shaina Strozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shaina Strozier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Shaina Strozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Shaina Strozier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaina Strozier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaina Strozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaina Strozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

