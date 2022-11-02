Dr. Shajida Espat-Reich, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espat-Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shajida Espat-Reich, OD
Dr. Shajida Espat-Reich, OD is an Optometrist in Medford, OR.
Dr. Espat-Reich's Office Locations
Jason Bates Od PC1600 N Riverside Ave Unit 2027, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 779-9851
Master Eye Associates55 E Stewart Ave Ste B, Medford, OR 97501 Directions (541) 779-9851
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had such a comprehensive eye exam like the one I was given by Dr. Reich. She and her staff were extremely accommodating, knowledgeable and overall this was the best experience I have had with an eye doctor. Would hands down recommend her.
About Dr. Shajida Espat-Reich, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1164415295
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espat-Reich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espat-Reich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espat-Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Espat-Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espat-Reich.
