See All Nurse Practitioners in Sacramento, CA
Shaleena Sajwani, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Shaleena Sajwani, NP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Shaleena Sajwani, NP

Shaleena Sajwani, NP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sacramento, CA. 

Shaleena Sajwani works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shaleena Sajwani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shaleena Sajwani?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shaleena Sajwani, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Shaleena Sajwani, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shaleena Sajwani to family and friends

    Shaleena Sajwani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shaleena Sajwani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shaleena Sajwani, NP.

    About Shaleena Sajwani, NP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184112609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shaleena Sajwani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shaleena Sajwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shaleena Sajwani works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Shaleena Sajwani’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Shaleena Sajwani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shaleena Sajwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shaleena Sajwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shaleena Sajwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.