Overview of Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD

Dr. Shalesh Kaushal, PHD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They completed their residency with University of Southern California School of Medicine



Dr. Kaushal works at Comprehensive Retina Consultants in Inverness, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.