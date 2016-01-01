See All Nurse Practitioners in Durham, NC
Shalon Bobbitt, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Shalon Bobbitt, NP

Shalon Bobbitt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Durham, NC. 

Shalon Bobbitt works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shalon Bobbitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindpath Health
    5475 Lumley Rd Ste 103, Durham, NC 27703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 354-0830
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    About Shalon Bobbitt, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932750593
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shalon Bobbitt, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shalon Bobbitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shalon Bobbitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shalon Bobbitt works at Mindpath Health - North Carolina in Durham, NC. View the full address on Shalon Bobbitt’s profile.

    Shalon Bobbitt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shalon Bobbitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shalon Bobbitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shalon Bobbitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

