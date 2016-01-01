Shamim Mohammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shamim Mohammad, PA
Overview
Shamim Mohammad, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Shamim Mohammad works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-0211Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shamim Mohammad?
About Shamim Mohammad, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376798017
Frequently Asked Questions
Shamim Mohammad works at
Shamim Mohammad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shamim Mohammad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shamim Mohammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shamim Mohammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.