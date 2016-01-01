Shana Bertin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shana Bertin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shana Bertin, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Shana Bertin, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Shana Bertin, PA-C
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1306866918
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Shana Bertin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shana Bertin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Shana Bertin using Healthline FindCare.
Shana Bertin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Shana Bertin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shana Bertin.
