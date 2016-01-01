Overview

Shana Bertin, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Duluth, MN.



Shana Bertin works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.