Shana Kongsjord, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shana Kongsjord, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deer River, MN. 

Shana Kongsjord works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic
    115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Shana Kongsjord, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750606984
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Deer River

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shana Kongsjord, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shana Kongsjord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shana Kongsjord has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shana Kongsjord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shana Kongsjord works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN. View the full address on Shana Kongsjord’s profile.

    Shana Kongsjord has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Shana Kongsjord.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shana Kongsjord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shana Kongsjord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

