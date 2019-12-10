See All Nurse Practitioners in Greensboro, NC
Shane Anderson, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shane Anderson, FNP-C

Shane Anderson, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Greensboro, NC. 

Shane Anderson works at Triad Urgent Care in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shane Anderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Triad Urgent Care
    2005 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 701-2662
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Novant Health Ironwood Family
    6316 Old Oak Ridge Rd Ste E, Greensboro, NC 27410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 605-1337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2019
    Shane is the best, professional, helpful and friendly guy ever.
    Vira — Dec 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shane Anderson, FNP-C
    About Shane Anderson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720523418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University School Of Nursing, Absn
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shane Anderson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shane Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shane Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shane Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shane Anderson works at Triad Urgent Care in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Shane Anderson’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Shane Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shane Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shane Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shane Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

