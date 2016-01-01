Shane Gaik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Shane Gaik, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shane Gaik, ARNP
Shane Gaik, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in St Petersburg, FL.
Shane Gaik's Office Locations
- 1 1344 22nd St S, St Petersburg, FL 33712 Directions (727) 821-6701
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Shane Gaik, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033473491
Frequently Asked Questions
