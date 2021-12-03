See All Nurse Practitioners in Jacksonville, FL
Shane Grindle, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Shane Grindle, APRN

Shane Grindle, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL. 

Shane Grindle works at Integrative med group in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Shane Grindle's Office Locations

    Integrative Med Group
    Integrative Med Group
3636 University Blvd S Ste A7, Jacksonville, FL 32216
(904) 999-9792
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon

Dec 03, 2021
Very kind and compassionate provider and takes the time to truly listen and understand! Happy to have Integrative Med Group as my healthcare home!
Bill — Dec 03, 2021
About Shane Grindle, APRN

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1558829655
