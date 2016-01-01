See All Psychologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Shane Kelley, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shane Kelley, PHD

Psychology
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shane Kelley, PHD is a Psychologist in Reno, NV. 

Dr. Kelley works at Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC in Reno, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC
    5421 Kietzke Ln Ste 101, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 853-3797

About Dr. Shane Kelley, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1053694372
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kelley works at Behavioral Medcine Consultants LLC in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

Dr. Kelley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Shane Kelley, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.