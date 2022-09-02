See All Psychiatrists in Palm Harbor, FL
Shane Lynn, PMHNP-BC

Psychiatry
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shane Lynn, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2710 Alternate Ste 403B, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Behavioral Health Advisors
    10537 STATE ROAD 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 375-1140

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)

About Shane Lynn, PMHNP-BC

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679924146
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Shane Lynn, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shane Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Shane Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Shane Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shane Lynn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shane Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shane Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

