Dr. Shane Sanders, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shane Sanders, OD
Overview of Dr. Shane Sanders, OD
Dr. Shane Sanders, OD is an Optometrist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from McPhs University.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
-
1
Prescott Valley3223 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 223-8505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- American Republic
- Arizona Foundation
- Assurant Health
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
- Yavapai Long Term Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanders?
I was very pleased with caring and informative staff. I would definitely recommend them to anyone needing eye care.
About Dr. Shane Sanders, OD
- Optometry
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1396221230
Education & Certifications
- McPhs University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanders using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.