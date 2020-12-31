Overview of Dr. Shane Sanders, OD

Dr. Shane Sanders, OD is an Optometrist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from McPhs University.



Dr. Sanders works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott Valley in Prescott Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.