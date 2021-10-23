See All Nurse Practitioners in Beachwood, OH
Shane Strnad, FPMHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Shane Strnad, FPMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Shane Strnad, FPMHNP

Shane Strnad, FPMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beachwood, OH. 

Shane Strnad works at Psychological & Behavioral Consultants, Beachwood, OH in Beachwood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Emanuel Singleton, NP
Emanuel Singleton, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mable Brown, NP
Mable Brown, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Daina, NP
Lisa Daina, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Shane Strnad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychological and Behavioral Consultants Inc
    25101 Chagrin Blvd Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-6611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shane Strnad?

    Oct 23, 2021
    — Oct 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shane Strnad, FPMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Shane Strnad, FPMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shane Strnad to family and friends

    Shane Strnad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shane Strnad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shane Strnad, FPMHNP.

    About Shane Strnad, FPMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295033835
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shane Strnad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shane Strnad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shane Strnad works at Psychological & Behavioral Consultants, Beachwood, OH in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Shane Strnad’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Shane Strnad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shane Strnad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shane Strnad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shane Strnad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shane Strnad, FPMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.