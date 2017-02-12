See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Shane Theobald, OD

Optometry
3.6 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Shane Theobald, OD

Dr. Shane Theobald, OD is an Optometrist in Chandler, AZ. 

Dr. Theobald works at Cigna Healthcare in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Theobald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cigna Medical Group Pharmacy - Chandler
    1717 W Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-7565
    Feb 12, 2017
    I would highly recommend Dr. Theobald. He was very kind & explained everything throughout my eye exam. I had a great experience for a first time patient.
    Maryann Torres in Gilbert, AZ — Feb 12, 2017
    About Dr. Shane Theobald, OD

    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760415947
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theobald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Theobald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Theobald works at Cigna Healthcare in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Theobald’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Theobald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theobald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theobald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theobald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

