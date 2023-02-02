Shanee Owens has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shanee Owens, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shanee Owens, NP
Shanee Owens, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Shanee Owens works at
Shanee Owens' Office Locations
Erlanger Hypertension Management Center979 E 3rd St Ste B601, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-8179
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, great rapport with patients, listens well.
About Shanee Owens, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629248505
Frequently Asked Questions
Shanee Owens accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shanee Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Shanee Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shanee Owens.
