Shanetia Avinger, MSN
Offers telehealth
Shanetia Avinger, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Newnan, GA.
Shanetia Avinger's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
Dr. Avinger is highly intelligent, kind, caring, and compassionate. Her expertise goes much deeper than just the physical, she is also knowledgeable about the emotional aspects of cancer and how it can affect your symptoms. At each visit she carefully explains the results of your bloodwork, inquires about your symptoms, and addresses any questions and concerns you may have. Always pleasant, she helps give you the courage to keep fighting. I am truly blessed to have her on my team.
About Shanetia Avinger, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427441179
Shanetia Avinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shanetia Avinger accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
