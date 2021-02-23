Shani Allred has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shani Allred, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shani Allred, FNP
Shani Allred, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salt Lake City, UT.
Shani Allred works at
Shani Allred's Office Locations
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 587-9500
Ratings & Reviews
I found Shani to be friendly, professional and patient with all my questions. These kinds of appointments aren’t easy and she made me feel at ease. I would recommend her to all my girl friends snd I will definitely be keeping her as my ObGyn go to.
About Shani Allred, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700104445
Frequently Asked Questions
Shani Allred accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shani Allred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Shani Allred. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shani Allred.
