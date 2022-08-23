See All Physicians Assistants in Spartanburg, SC
Shannah Wick, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shannah Wick, PA is a Physician Assistant in Spartanburg, SC. 

Shannah Wick works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Diabetes & Endocrinology in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Diabetes & Endocrinology - Spartanburg
    853 N Church St Ste 720C, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-6419
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Health Net
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Excellent care!
    — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shannah Wick, PA
    About Shannah Wick, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881971471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannah Wick, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannah Wick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shannah Wick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannah Wick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannah Wick works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Diabetes & Endocrinology in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Shannah Wick’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Shannah Wick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannah Wick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannah Wick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannah Wick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

