Shannah Wick, PA
Shannah Wick, PA is a Physician Assistant in Spartanburg, SC.
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Diabetes & Endocrinology - Spartanburg853 N Church St Ste 720C, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6419Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Shannah Wick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Shannah Wick accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannah Wick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Shannah Wick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannah Wick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannah Wick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannah Wick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.