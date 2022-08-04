See All Clinical Psychologists in Boca Raton, FL
Shannan Cason, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (8)
Overview

Shannan Cason, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Shannan Cason works at Norman Jaeger Counseling PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spanish River Counseling Center
    2400 W Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 241-9014
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Shannan is a fantastic therapist I’ve known for years- She is relatable and genuinely cares about her clients, often with lasting therapeutic relationships that last years. She’s warm, personable, authentic, highly knowledgeable, and uses a trauma-informed approach that is much needed in the field. She’s exceptional with most teens and college/grad students (hence why she is always booked out weeks, sometimes months in advance). I appreciate that she is a neurodivergent ally and thus understands neurodivergent communication styles. The one negative review is from a disgruntled parent and not even remotely accurate. There are outright fabricated lies in that review that constitute slander/libel. The review should be taken down. She’s in truth a therapist that other therapists seek out, and a professional (most) people trust and return to. Her waitlist speaks for itself.
    Satisfied service user — Aug 04, 2022
    About Shannan Cason, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285721654
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannan Cason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannan Cason works at Norman Jaeger Counseling PLLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Shannan Cason’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Shannan Cason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannan Cason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannan Cason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannan Cason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

