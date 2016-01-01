See All Gastroenterologists in Mentor, OH
Shannon Bailey, CNP

Gastroenterology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shannon Bailey, CNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mentor, OH. 

Shannon Bailey works at Great Lakes Gastroenterology in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Gastroenterology
    8877 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-1225
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Shannon Bailey, CNP

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356709265
