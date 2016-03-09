Shannon Blestel, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Blestel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Blestel, LCSW
Overview
Shannon Blestel, LCSW is a Counselor in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana.
Shannon Blestel works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office354 Fremaux Ave, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 718-7740
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannon Blestel?
Mrs. Shannon was a huge support and guidance during rough times. She was always available for counseling, and her knowledge and experience for over 20 years show in the way she relates to her patients. I recommend her to everyone, especially women who feel they need to talk and seek guidance for their own personal struggles. Excellent person, excellent counselor.
About Shannon Blestel, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1831373547
Education & Certifications
- Institute For Imago Relationship Therapy
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- LSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Blestel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Blestel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Blestel works at
4 patients have reviewed Shannon Blestel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Blestel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Blestel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Blestel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.