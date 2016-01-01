Dr. Shannon Boyer, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shannon Boyer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Shannon Boyer, PHD is a Rehabilitation Psychologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rehabilitation Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University.

Locations
Pain & Rehab Services of Southwest LLC3845 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 430, Houston, TX 77068 Directions (832) 249-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shannon Boyer, PHD
- Rehabilitation Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124224894
Education & Certifications
- Pain Stop Rehab and Neuropsyc Testing Center
- Texas A&M University
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
