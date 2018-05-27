See All Clinical Psychologists in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Shannon Cook, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Shannon Cook, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University.

Dr. Cook works at Shannon Cook PhD in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Harbor
    34921 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 255-3736
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Insomnia
Adjustment Disorder
Alzheimer's Disease
Treatment frequency



Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Training of Professionals Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Endogenous Insomnia Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Kleptomania Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Without Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 27, 2018
    Dr. Cook helped me with anger management. I learned not to take other people's behavior personally.
    Brian in Palm Harbor, FL — May 27, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Shannon Cook, PHD
    About Dr. Shannon Cook, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316098528
    Education & Certifications

    • Hammond Developmental Cebter
    Internship
    Internship
    • Palo Alto University
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shannon Cook, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

