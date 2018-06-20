Overview of Shannon Davis, NP

Shannon Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Samford University and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Heart Hospital North, Oklahoma Heart Hospital South, Oklahoma Spine Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Stillwater Medical Center.



Shannon Davis works at Angelique Barreto MD., PC. in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.