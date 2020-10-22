See All Family Doctors in Winter Garden, FL
Shannon Delong, PA

Family Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Shannon Delong, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. 

Shannon Delong works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd # 140, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 768-1260
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Oct 22, 2020
    Shannon is a awesome medical professional. I was her patient between 2015-2018. I was then moved to Dr. Amanda Nadeau within the same practice. Shannon treated me for asthma flair ups, specialist recommendations, & annual check ups. I miss her. She is wonderful.
    D.H. Delfyett — Oct 22, 2020
    Photo: Shannon Delong, PA
    About Shannon Delong, PA

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497752679
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Delong, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Delong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shannon Delong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannon Delong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Delong works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. View the full address on Shannon Delong’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Shannon Delong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Delong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Delong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Delong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

