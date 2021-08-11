Shannon Drachenberg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Drachenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Drachenberg, PA-C
Overview of Shannon Drachenberg, PA-C
Shannon Drachenberg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
Shannon Drachenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Shannon Drachenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Family Physicians5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 892-7076Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Shannon Drachenberg?
Shannon has been our family doctor for 10 years. She has helped us with a wide variety of medical issues and is excellent at communicating via the online portal. She is very kid and patient with all of us. Thank you Shannon!
About Shannon Drachenberg, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790093805
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Drachenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Drachenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Drachenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Drachenberg works at
3 patients have reviewed Shannon Drachenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Drachenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Drachenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Drachenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.