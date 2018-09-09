Shannon Fennie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Fennie, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Shannon Fennie, FNP
Shannon Fennie, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Shannon Fennie works at
Shannon Fennie's Office Locations
El Rio Northwest Pharmacy320 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 792-9890
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found the quality of care, thoroughness, professionalism and attention to detail to be the best I have ever experienced.
About Shannon Fennie, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932458429
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Fennie accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Fennie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Shannon Fennie works at
7 patients have reviewed Shannon Fennie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Fennie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Fennie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Fennie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.