Dr. Shannon Gould, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shannon Gould, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers.
Shannon Gould, Psy.D.7 Wells St Ste 201, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 930-4615Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Value Options
Dr. Gould is by far the best Psychologist I have seen. He is patient, witty, uplifting, and shows empathy. Thus far I am impressed with his abilities and knowledge.
- Clinical Psychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1316963382
- Long Island Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Rutgers
- Drew U
Dr. Gould accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gould has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gould works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gould. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gould.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gould, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gould appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.