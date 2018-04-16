Shannon Greene accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Greene, LMFT
Shannon Greene, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Austin, TX.
Psychotherapy Practice Natalia Gian M.s. Lpc Pllc2306 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX 78703 Directions (512) 775-1908
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Greene helped me get through a very difficult family trauma. She was kind, compassionate and encouraging. She gave me ideas of materials, books on the relevant subject that helped me understand my situation. It has been several years, now and I can look back now and really appreciate the help that she gave to me. I am so glad she was there to walk me through it.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1982895868
Shannon Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Shannon Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Greene.
