Shannon Keller, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
Accepting new patients

Shannon Keller, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Clarksville, TN. 

Shannon Keller works at CovenantCare Practices in Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CovenantCare Practices - Sango Clinic
    1000 Highway 76, Clarksville, TN 37043 (931) 245-1150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Shannon Keller, PA-C

    Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    English
    • 1083126106
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School: University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
