Shannon Miller, APRN
Shannon Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Integris Family Care South1600 Sw 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 425-8100Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alliance Health Medical Group- Deaconess South Clinic34 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 632-6000
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
It is obvious that Shannon knew who I am. She is very compassionate and knowledgeable about any issues that I have. She took her time and made me feel that she cares about me not only physically but also personally.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063850766
- Oklahoma City University
Shannon Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Shannon Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Miller.
