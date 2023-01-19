See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Shannon Miller, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Shannon Miller, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (64)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shannon Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Shannon Miller works at INTEGRIS Family Care South in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Integris Family Care South
    1600 Sw 119th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 425-8100
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alliance Health Medical Group- Deaconess South Clinic
    34 SW 89th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 632-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shannon Miller?

    Jan 19, 2023
    It is obvious that Shannon knew who I am. She is very compassionate and knowledgeable about any issues that I have. She took her time and made me feel that she cares about me not only physically but also personally.
    — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shannon Miller, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Shannon Miller, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shannon Miller to family and friends

    Shannon Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shannon Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shannon Miller, APRN.

    About Shannon Miller, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063850766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma City University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Miller, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shannon Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannon Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Miller works at INTEGRIS Family Care South in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Shannon Miller’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Shannon Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shannon Miller, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.