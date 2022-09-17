See All Dermatologists in La Grange Highlands, IL
Shannon Morrow, PA-C

Dermatology
4.7 (72)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Shannon Morrow, PA-C is a Dermatologist in La Grange Highlands, IL. 

Shannon Morrow works at Dermatology Associates of La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of La Grange
    5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 430A440, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 279-6350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Surgery
Age Spots
Biopsy
Acne Surgery
Age Spots
Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Shannon Morrow, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356378319
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Morrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Shannon Morrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Shannon Morrow works at Dermatology Associates of La Grange in La Grange Highlands, IL. View the full address on Shannon Morrow’s profile.

    72 patients have reviewed Shannon Morrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Morrow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Morrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Morrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

