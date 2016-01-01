Shannon Nagy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Nagy, CRNP
Overview of Shannon Nagy, CRNP
Shannon Nagy, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Towson, MD.
Shannon Nagy works at
Shannon Nagy's Office Locations
UM SJMG - Primary Care7505 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Shannon Nagy, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558587840
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Nagy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Nagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Shannon Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Nagy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Nagy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Nagy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.