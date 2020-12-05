Shannon Polone, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Polone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Shannon Polone, PA
Offers telehealth
Overviewof Shannon Polone, PA
Shannon Polone, PA is a Physician Assistant in Abilene, TX.
Shannon Polone works at
Locations
Mac-bar Anesthesia Pllc6399 Directors Pkwy Ste 200, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 670-6457
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great medical professional. Knows her business and not afraid to send you to doctors for second opinion. Very interested in patient health. Shannon and Anna make an excellent team.
About Shannon Polone, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982649695
Frequently Asked Questions
Shannon Polone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Shannon Polone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Shannon Polone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Shannon Polone works at
6 patients have reviewed Shannon Polone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Polone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Polone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Polone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.