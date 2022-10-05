See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Shannon Signorino, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Shannon Signorino, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Shannon Signorino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Clayton Hosp.

Shannon Signorino works at SW Med Assoc Rheumatology in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
Adam Harkiewicz, PA-C
4.9 (77)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 251-3670
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical
    2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 251-3670
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southwest Medical
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 251-3670
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Berger's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatology Conditions Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Systemic Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Shannon Signorino?

    Oct 05, 2022
    I saw Shannon at my pain doctor appointment today and I just thought she was amazing to work with. She took the time to explain everything to me and also made sure I understood everything she was telling me. She was a real breath of fresh air and is the best provider I used at the Center for wellness and pain. I would recommend her to anyone dealing with major pain problems.
    K. Foss — Oct 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Shannon Signorino, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Shannon Signorino, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Shannon Signorino to family and friends

    Shannon Signorino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Shannon Signorino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Shannon Signorino, PA-C.

    About Shannon Signorino, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396737235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Clayton Hosp
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Mdcc
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Shannon Signorino, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Shannon Signorino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Shannon Signorino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Shannon Signorino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Shannon Signorino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Shannon Signorino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Shannon Signorino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Shannon Signorino, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.